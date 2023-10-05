How Chris Hemsworth changed his wellness routine amid Alzheimer's disease risk

Eagle-eyed fans spot an X-rated detail in Chris Hemsworth workout videoin a new profile where he revealed he made some major wellness and lifestyle changes to help keep him in tip-top shape.“But lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness,” the Australian native went on.

While Hemsworth is known to be very into physical exercise, he has started to dip his toes into keeping his mind and soul stronger.The father of three continued: “My weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways.

He found out that he has two copies of the gene APOE4 in his DNA and he is more likely to develop the progressive disease later in life while The actor is taking his health more seriously ever since he learned he has a high risk of Alzheimer’s disease.He also discussed the “intensity [of] navigating” his Alzheimer’s test results and gave some deep thoughts about death. headtopics.com

“Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death,” he shared. “Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to “I feel like my memory’s getting worse,” he said at the time. “It’s a placebo effect — or it’s taking place! It’s my excuse now.

The 8 biggest Alzheimer\u2019s disease myths \u2014 and the truths behind themA study published in the British Medical Journal found that certain habits can decrease your risk of developing Alzheimer\u2019s.

The researchers analyzed questionnaire data from 2,449 people over the age of 65.

A lifestyle score was developed based on factors like diet, cognitive activity, physical activity, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

The total life expectancy of participants with 4 or 5 factors was 23-24 years, with 6-10% of this living with Alzheimer\u2019s Disease.

Life expectancy was significantly shorter for those with less than 1 factor and more of their life was spent living with the disease.

Experts say that physical activity and brain-stimulating hobbies like learning a new skill may protect against Alzheimer's.

Moderate alcohol consumption may also reduce the risk of developing the disease, but those who don't drink shouldn't start now.

