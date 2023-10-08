How Bruce Bochy's radical calm propelled the Texas Rangers to the postseason - ESPN

in a low rumble, walks like his shoes are three sizes too small and prefers to talk about anything but himself. He manages a baseball game as if there are actual human beings on the field and not just a collection of numbers designed to dictate all outcomes, big and small.

Bochy emanates what might be described as radical calm. During batting practice, he leans against the cage with a fungo bat tucked under his left armpit, dropping his head every minute or so to send a line of spit to the dirt at his feet. He can go an entire session without saying anything, just observing, looming over the scene.

He showed up to the clubhouse for the second game of a three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim, knowingwas starting, and there it was: his name in a lineup against a lefty for the first time in five seasons. headtopics.com

Jankowski went 3-for-5 that night, and he says at least part of that -- maybe a hit and a half -- was because of Bochy's confidence in him."I mean, he's a legend," Jankowski says,"so it means something when he believes in you.

"He obviously appreciates analytics and uses analytics," Jankowski says,"but he's trusting his gut and his baseball instincts. We're not computers. We're human beings, and I know guys appreciate and thrive on being treated like one. headtopics.com

"He's got such a good feel for getting the most out of guys," Lowe says."After he says it, I wasn't even mad anymore. He's the master of knowing what to say and when to say it."lived a nightmare. He walked four and allowed four earned runs in the first inning.

"I think Boch has been in the clubhouse one time all year," Jankowski says. He knows the exact date, too: June 4, the night he won his 2,014th career game to move ahead of Walter Alston and into 10th place all-time."He came in and we did a little toast to him, but even then it seemed like he didn't feel comfortable in the clubhouse. headtopics.com

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bruce Bochy: Rangers ace Max Scherzer ‘doubtful' vs. OriolesTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Bochy's bullpen master class leads Rangers to Game 1 winTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Defenses Stand Tall in TexasCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Texas To-Do List: Insider Tips for the State Fair of TexasWith so much to do, so much to see, so much to eat, the State Fair of Texas can be overwhelming to even the most veteran fair goers. Here are a few tips on how you can find the best the State Fair has to offer without breaking the bank.

Texas Eats: 2023 State Fair of Texas, Haunted Restaurants and Massive Chicken-Fried SteaksDavid Elder kicks off the spooky season with a tour of the historically haunted Menger Hotel

Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates for 2024Bruce Springsteen will hit the road again beginning in April to make up the concerts he had to put off for the remainder of 2023 due to health issues.