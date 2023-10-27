How Biden's team plans to unlock more office-to-apartment conversions

Why it matters:Two programs combined offer over $35 billion in lending capacity at below-market interest rates, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a media call on Thursday.in six metro areas — New York, San Francisco, San Jose, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Denver — where rents are high enough to overcome costs, according to a recent paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

"This presents an area of opportunity to both increase housing supply while revitalizing Main Street," White House National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said on the call."The marginal increase in housing from the program is beneficial, but the changes are at the margin.

Read more:

axios »

James Comer Demands Joe Biden Provide Loan Docs, IRS Filings of $200K ‘Loan’ to James BidenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Biden’s Primary Challenger Dean Phillips Was Once a No-Chill Biden Fan BoyBefore Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) launched his bid to unseat Joe Biden, he privately couldn't get enough of the president. Read more ⮕

Hunter Biden investigation: Direct payment to Joe Biden renews scrutiny of shady loansSarah Bedford is a political and investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. She is also a Tony Blankley fellow at the Steamboat Institute. Previously, she was a White House reporter for CNN. She was a Robert Novak journalism fellow at the Fund for American Studies and is a graduate of the National Journalism Center fellowship program. Read more ⮕

Russian Troop Talks Futility of Taking Ukraine Cities: 'Must Be Kidding'Ukraine shared a purportedly intercepted call from a Russian soldier talking about encountering unbeatable resistance while trying to capture Ukrainian sites. Read more ⮕

Chicago officials say trip to Texas helped build collaboration with border cities in addressing migrant crisisThe trip last Tuesday through Thursday, which included state, city, federal, philanthropic, legal and faith leaders, highlighted a dearth of federal funds and coordination in addressing the migrant crisis. Read more ⮕

Hyundai to hold software-upgrade clinics in 5 US cities for vehicles targeted by thievesHyundai says it'll set up 'mobile clinics' at five U.S. locations to provide anti-theft software upgrades for vehicles now regularly targeted by thieves. Read more ⮕