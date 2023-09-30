How Being a Therapist Can Impact Your Personal Life

The good, the bad, and the ugly: A study reveals the secret lives of therapists. Given the depth and demands of clinical work, how might it spill over and seep into the personal lives of therapists? This was the central question of a study led by psychologist Marit Råbu of the University of Oslo in Norway.

More specifically, she and her research team wanted to capture theof this unique work-life interplay from senior therapists.

In order to pursue this inquiry, Dr. Råbu and her collaborators recruited 12 therapists, ranging in age from 68 to 86 years and whose careers spanned between 35 and 56 years. The investigators interviewed them about their experiences as psychotherapists and analyzed their narratives for themes.

The results were striking. The analyses yielded four overarching themes, each of which broke down into sub-themes. They revealed the impact, extraordinary in terms of both meaning and challenge, that being a therapist had on their personal lives over the years. The findings of their study are outlined below. headtopics.com

Amie Harwick case: Jury reaches verdict in Hollywood sex therapist's killingJurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Gareth Pursehouse, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend -- well-known marriage and sex therapist Amie Hardwick -- by throwing her off the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home.

Your Therapist Rarely Sees a Wage IncreaseLow insurance reimbursement fuels provider burnout and clinician shortage.