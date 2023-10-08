How Barbra Streisand got Robert Redford on board for 'The Way We Were'

DSA to hold Pro-Palestine Rally after Hamas kills 700 Israelis, kidnaps defenseless women and elderly, Hochul slams 'abhorrent' eventIn her new memoir"My Name is Barbra," Barbra Streisand reveals that she struggled to get Robert Redford to star in their 1973 film"The Way We Were.

“Bob asked Sydney, ‘Who is this guy? He’s just an object… He doesn’t want anything. What does this guy want?’ In Bob’s opinion, he was ‘shallow and one-dimensional. Not very real.’ ‘A pin-up girl in reverse,’ as Sydney put it.

in Africa, and one day I got a telegram from Sue Mengers that simply said: ‘Barbra Redford!’” Streisand recalled. The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen headtopics.com

“She has never been tested,” Redford told Pollack about Streisand. “Her reputation is as a very controlling person. She will direct herself. It’ll never work.”

