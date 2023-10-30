How author Tan Twan Eng reimagined a century-old scandal in ‘The House of Doors’

Tan Twan Eng is an internationally recognized writer of historical fiction. His latest book, “The House of Doors,” has just been published by Bloomsbury. (Photo by Lloyd Smith/Writer Pictures / Courtesy of Bloomsbury)“The Letter,” a short story by W. Somerset Maughan, was inspired by the 1911 trial of Ethel Proudlock, a teacher’s wife living in Malaysia who shot and killed a man at her home while claiming self-defense.

“I was intrigued by the fact Maughan based the story on a murder trial which had taken place in Kuala Lumpur, where I was living,” Eng said. “The trial happened more than 100 years ago today, and I just found it interesting that nobody I knew seemed to know about it.”Eng uses “The Letter” and its writer, Maughan, as a real-life anchor for his latest work of historical fiction, “The House of Doors,” out from Bloomsbury.

He is also a confessor of sorts to the book's other narrator, Lesley Hamlyn, a (fictional) friend of Ethel's who feels so stifled by society that she finds an outlet in secretly supporting famed real-life Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat Sen. As the two narrators become friends and grow closer, Lesley slowly reveals more of the events behind the Proudlock case.

I found him fascinating. I did a lot of research on him, and I found that he lived a long life. He was almost 100 years old when he died. When he first started traveling in the early 1900s, he was traveling on steamships. Towards the end of his life, when he traveled to Japan, he flew on a jet plane. So he’s seen a huge span of our modern history. I felt that he would make an interesting observer of events as they happened.

When researching Sun Yat Sen, I found maybe two or three books written in English, and I don't read Chinese, so it was quite difficult. I was fortunate that in Penang, the building that served as his headquarters is today a little museum dedicated to him. So that was useful because I could see the building, I could walk in there and I could imagine what he said. The people running the museum were quite knowledgeable about Sun Yat Sen, so I talked to them for a bit to find out what he was like.