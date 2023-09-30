How Angus Cloud's Unpredictable Performance Made 'Your Lucky Day' Stronger

Jason O'Mara and Elliot Knight will also star in the upcoming thriller from director Dan Brown. "Someone who challenged me was actually Angus. He's so charismatic and so magnetic, but he was unpredictable sometimes or would do something that I didn't expect or that I couldn't have guessed or wasn't ready for.

Having to listen and be there and be present with him, moment to moment, and kind of let him take me for a ride was so much fun and different than maybe my approach was, which could be a little bit more rigid. It's all different, but it all worked out, and it's all great."

Dan Brown, the filmmaker behind the upcoming thriller, spoke about how, when the creative process of the movie wasn't working in a specific scene, Cloud would always try to connect with the material until his delivery felt organic. By adding lines that could improve the sequence and giving Brown feedback regarding the material, Angus Cloud wanted to find the best parts about the character he portrays in Your Lucky Day. The director mentioned:

Really, he took what was written, just shifted it around a little bit, and then he added a bunch of stuff at the end that made it poignant in a way that I hadn't kind of expected.

