How an Arizona election law could cause havoc in 2024

A new law in Arizona mandating ballot recounts could significantly affect the 2024 election, as it would likely cause state officials to miss crucial deadlines for vote certification that were at the center of debunked voter fraud claims in the last two elections.
Election workers will have to wait for an order from the court and re-tally millions of ballots through tabulation machines and audit samples of those ballots. After the primary, a recount will have to occur simultaneously with running the general election.
Because the law did not take effect until the 2022 general midterm election, the implications of the measure have never been tested in a full election cycle. The letter was sent to the County Supervisors Association of Arizona and the Arizona Association of Counties on Sept. 11, according to the Washington Post. headtopics.com
Voting administrators have urged Hobbs and members of the GOP-controlled legislature to come up with solutions. One proposal seeks to move Arizona’s primary election earlier in the summer. Other ideas to buy more time during the general election include speeding up the proofreading of ballots and allowing local officials to transmit results to the state more quickly, per the Washington Post.