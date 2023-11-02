How AI Powers Enhanced Shopping Experiences and Drives Monetization

At J.Crew Group, Schmelkin said AI enhances individual productivity and creativity. She said generative AI, for example, is taking a lot of the grunt work, common and repetitive tasks such as building a presentation deck, “which you can edit versus having to create it from a blank piece of paper each time.”
Lapinsky agreed, and said AI is not only helping retailers do more with less, but helping them to do more, better. Cilley also agreed and said the “productivity piece is super important” and noted theSchmelkin said, “But it’s not just the hours that you’re saving. We could not do the same work with humans.” She said AI is helping to enrich the brand’s products and the shopping experience. For example, the company uses AI to level up online search language that will trigger conversions.
Lapinksy said this was a good segue into discussing the consumer’s experience. “When you think about your customers, AI should be invisible and enhancing,” she said. “They shouldn’t know that it’s AI. They should just have a better experience overall.”
Lapinsky then shared results from a consumer survey done by AlixPartners that showed various pain points of online shopping. The results included marketing quality and relevance, promotion quality and relevance, sizing confidence, customer support and finding the right product, among other issues — each of which can be improved with AI.
“When I think about the customer experience right now and customer support, a lot of retailers are using AI retroactively,” Cilley said. “They take the calls in from the contact center, and then it is analyzed. And then they train their agents.” He sees this process changing with AI, where the tools are used in real-time to generate responses for service agents. Cilley said it would be a game-changer.
