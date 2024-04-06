How AI is Changing Libraries

Libraries were not among the earliest adopters of artificial intelligence (AI), but more are increasingly using the technology in various ways. Librarians have found it can improve people’s experience and make their jobs a bit easier. What changes has AI made so far? 1. Streamlining Librarians ’ Workflows Some institutions quickly provided resources explaining how library professionals and others could use artificial intelligence.
Northwestern University offers a continually updated resource list for its librarians and faculty. It’s an excellent starting point for people open to trying AI but still need to figure out how to get started. Elsewhere, an Iowa school district complied with recently enacted state laws about banned books using AI to determine which titles to pull. Officials removed books with sexual content. Authorities pointed out that classroom and school libraries have huge collections sourced in various ways
Libraries Artificial Intelligence AI Librarians Workflows Northwestern University Iowa School District Banned Books
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »
Open waste burning linked to air pollution in Northwestern GreenlandA case study on the effects of open waste burning on air quality in Northwestern Greenland calls attention to the importance of no-one-left-behind sustainable air quality monitoring in the Arctic region.
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »