How AI brought John Lennon back to life for the last Beatles song

The Beatles will release what is said to be their last ever song this week, pieced together from recordings spanning more than four decades – and it would not have been possible without AI.has been edited together from a recording of the late John Lennon playing piano and singing at his home in New York in 1979. Now,These have been combined with guitar tracks from the late George Harrison, recorded in 1995 when efforts were made to finish the song.

help editors create a workable documentary. Ultimately, the team was able to develop bespoke AI powerful enough to remove all background noise and isolate not only speech but even the sound of each instrument played in a band.at Goldsmiths, University of London, says The Beatles’ track is an interesting experiment, because it was done transparently with the blessing of all involved, but that AI is a double-edged sword that also presents risks to artists.

“One significant issue is that generative AI is squeezing the already extremely narrow creative job market,” she says. “Another is that of ownership, in that these large-scale models are in effect bypassing copyright laws and reconfiguring artists’ data without consent. headtopics.com

