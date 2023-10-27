How Adidas Ignored a Decade of Misconduct From Kanye West

For more than ten years, Adidas allegedly turned a blind eye to Ye’s (formerly known as Kanye West) reportedlyThe German sportswear brand entered into a partnership with West in 2013, seeing a near-immediate boost to sales for the company though highly coveted, hype-beasty garments, and throttling the rapper to billionaire status. That same year, according to the

West was displeased with the pitches brought before him during a meeting with executives in Germany. To convey his frustration, West allegedly took a marker and drew a swastika across one of the sketches of a shoe — a universally offensive symbol, especially in Germany, where nearly all displays of the symbol are banned. Just weeks before this incident, West reportedly had executives watch porn in his New York apartment to “spark creativity.

Over the next decade, West’s erratic behavior continued as Adidas proceeded to rake in billions of dollars. Sales of the partnership’s famous Yeezy shoes surpassed $1 billion annually alone while staffers internally reported abusive behavior from West, including allegedly asking a Jewish Adidas manager to “kiss a portrait of Hitler” daily, telling colleagues at the company that he “admired Hitler’s command of propaganda,” and, once again, ambushing executives with a sexually explicit film. headtopics.com

Instead of reining West in, Adidas seemingly adapted to his behavior, working around and even ignoring it. According to the, higher-ups within the company started a group text dubbed the “Yzy hotline” in order to discuss West and continuously swapped employees in and out of dealing with the artist directly.

