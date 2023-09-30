How a shutdown could hit the environment, parks and weather research

A government shutdown could mean less enforcement of clean air and water protections, closure of national parks and interruption of some environmental cleanups. But a shutdown would probably delay the release of major climate regulations, including the on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks. And the Biden administration faces a narrowing window to finalize these proposals.

Under the Congressional Review Act, Congress can overturn new federal rules within 60 legislative days by a simple majority vote. That means if the rules aren’t finalized in time and Biden loses his reelection bid, a future Republican-controlled Congress and White House could wipe these regulations from the books.Return to menu

A shutdown would not affect the National Weather Service’s day-to-day forecasts. That work would continue on its regular schedule, though meteorologists would not be paid until the government reopens and funding is made available for retroactive pay, spokeswoman Susan Buchanan said. Any repairs to maintain critical observations, such as radar, could carry on, but routine maintenance and other work to improve forecasts would be delayed.

Utah and Arizona will pay to keep national parks open if shutdown occursArizona and Utah will keep the iconic national parks in those states open if a federal government shutdown cuts off funding nationwide.

