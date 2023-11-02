HEAD TOPICS

How a role change unlocked Collin Sexton in Jazz win over Grizzlies

KSLcom1 min.

If you ever happen to meander into the Utah Jazz practice facility in the early hours on a game day, you'd find Collin Sexton.

News Source

KSLCOM

&lt;&#x2F;p&gt;&lt;p&gt;It&#x27;s&#x20;all&#x20;that&#x20;work,&#x20;all&#x20;those&#x20;hours&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;gym,&#x20;that&#x20;gave&#x20;him&#x20;the&#x20;feeling&#x20;ahead&#x20;of&#x20;Wednesday&#x27;s&#x20;game&#x20;that&#x20;things&#x20;were&#x20;about&#x20;to&#x20;turn&#x20;for&#x20;both&#x20;he&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;team.

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Sexton and Jazz shoot past the winless Grizzlies, 133-109Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz scored on their final eight possessions of the first quarter and shot 15 of 20 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range to stake a 42-19 lead.
Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Sexton y Jazz aplastan 133-109 a Grizzlies, que siguen sin ganarCollin Sexton anotó 23 puntos, en tanto que Lauri Markkanen sumó 19 y capturó 11 rebotes, para que el Jazz de Utah aplastara el miércoles 133-109 a los decaídos Grizzlies de Memphis.
Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

SLTRIB: Utah Jazz beat the winless, Morant-less GrizzliesCollin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies.
Source: sltrib | Read more ⮕

WFAA: New homes starting below $300K under construction in Collin CountyTheir remodeling are part of their plan to upgrade over 1,400 locations.
Source: wfaa | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDSCENE: Ryan Montbleau Band, Collin MillerRyan Montbleau Band, Collin Miller at Beachland Tavern:
Source: ClevelandScene | Read more ⮕

KTVU: Historic Oakland Hills home built for jazz great Dave Brubeck being sold for $3MAn iconic home in the Oakland Hills, where jazz legend Dave Brubeck wrote some of his most famous pieces, has hit the market with a listing price of $3 million.
Source: KTVU | Read more ⮕