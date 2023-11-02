How a role change unlocked Collin Sexton in Jazz win over Grizzlies

</p><p>It's all that work, all those hours in the gym, that gave him the feeling ahead of Wednesday's game that things were about to turn for both he and the team.

AP: Sexton and Jazz shoot past the winless Grizzlies, 133-109Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz scored on their final eight possessions of the first quarter and shot 15 of 20 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range to stake a 42-19 lead.

SDUT: Sexton y Jazz aplastan 133-109 a Grizzlies, que siguen sin ganarCollin Sexton anotó 23 puntos, en tanto que Lauri Markkanen sumó 19 y capturó 11 rebotes, para que el Jazz de Utah aplastara el miércoles 133-109 a los decaídos Grizzlies de Memphis.

SLTRIB: Utah Jazz beat the winless, Morant-less GrizzliesCollin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies.

