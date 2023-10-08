How a night of dancing and revelry in Israel turned into a massacre

Israeli soldiers on Sunday patrol the grounds of a rave that was one of the deadliest scenes of Hamas's recent attacks, near the town of Netivot in southern Israel.

Sounds of apparent gunshots are heard and at least seven white flashes appear over a rave in southern Israel in the early morning of Oct. 7. (Video: @n.t.

Relatives searching for the missing at a nearby intersection said more than a thousand people were at the event when the militants attacked. The festival site was just three miles from the fence that divides Israel from the Gaza Strip and its besieged millions. The ravers were told not to bring firearms or sharp objects onto the festival grounds. They were tired and defenseless, trapped in a wide-open area that offered few hiding places.“We started running; we didn’t know where to go,” Ben Haim said. “Nobody knew what to do. headtopics.com

“I took the car keys from a friend of mine that was really wasted and got as many people in the car as possible and started driving like crazy,” she said. But cars were being shot at on the roads and there were gunmen everywhere, she said.“Every direction we ran we had more people shooting at us; we were running for two hours trying to escape. We started crawling in bushes.

The couple were trying to reassure him, said Shlomit Marciano, 25, a childhood friend of Argamani’s. It was the last message the family received. Argamani had debated not going to the festival, but not because of security concerns. “If she knew it was tense right now, then I think she wouldn’t have gone, but we knew nothing,” Marciano said. “She wasn’t sure because it was far and expensive. I told her, ‘Go, you’re young.’ I regret that. headtopics.com

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

