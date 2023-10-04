How a neurodivergent Orange County college student got the lead role in a Tony-winning play

Last month, college student Aaron Lipp made his professional theater debut in Chance Theater production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' in Anaheim. Not as an extra, but in the demanding lead role. Before this production, Lipp's only stage experience was in school shows, beginning in sixth grade.

Lipp's organic understanding of Christopher is exactly what director Darryl B. Hovis wanted for the Chance Theater production. “Yes, it is a risk to cast somebody that’s an unknown,” said Hovis, a resident artist at Chance Theater for more than 20 years. “But we were really hoping to cast somebody who identified as neurodivergent. We really felt like it’s their story.” Neurodivergence embraces a broad swath of conditions and behaviors, from learning disabilities to anxiety disorders. Someone who is neurodivergent could have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Or they could be on the autism spectrum. For Lipp, it’s both. He grew up in Redwood City in the Bay Area. He was diagnosed with mild ADHD in third grade. He felt much the same as other kids until middle school, when his peers began to look at him as someone different or lesser than. As he grew older, Lipp felt that ADHD wasn’t “quite the whole thing” going on. Then a few years ago, while working for an escape room attraction, someone asked Lipp if he was on the autism spectrum. “I went, ‘Huh.’” Through his own research and talking with other people, Lipp became convinced that some of his behaviors — such as making minimal eye contact and being oblivious to certain social cues — place him on the autism spectrum. There has been no formal diagnosis, but he is confident in his conclusion. It changed how he viewed himself: “I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I was just being myself in an awkward situation.” Lipp said Christopher is like him in many ways. “He struggles a bit more socially. But the thinking that he has, that’s me. That’s me.” It’s never stated in the play or in the 2003 mystery novel it's based on that Christopher has Asperger’s syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder. British novelist Mark Haddon only describes the character he created as a mathematician with some behavioral difficulties. Haddon later wrote in his blog that his book is “a novel about difference, about being an outsider, about seeing the world in a surprising and revealing way.” Hovis, the play's director at Chance Theater, interprets playwright Simon Stephens’ Obie and Tony Award-winning adaptation as a “a play about somebody who happens to be neurodivergent.” Because Lipp doesn’t have to work at trying to act like someone who is neurodivergent, “we can get right to the story,” Hovis said. Set in a town an hour west of London, England, the play is a story about Christopher’s efforts to solve the death of a neighbor’s dog. His relationship with his widowed father, and revelations about his dead mother, drive the play. The struggling blue-collar father is played by Casey Long, managing director at Chance Theater. It’s been six years since Long has performed on stage at the theater, where he oversees the company's budget, administration and marketing. He called Lipp, who is also a math whiz, like his character, “incredible.” “The value of his performance and the skill that he brings is coming much more from his talent than from being neurodivergent,” Long said. “He plays this character who cannot be outwardly affectionate, but his heart is very present in every scene that he’s in.” During rehearsals last month, Long and Lipp formed a genuine connection. “I look at him and see his eyes,' Long said of Lipp. 'The way he’s responding to me just makes me immediately emotional.” Hovis said the few challenges in directing someone who is neurodivergent mainly involved the physicality of the play and moments of intimacy. Christopher won’t allow others to touch him at all, except at one point with his mom. Hovis worked to make Lipp feel safe in that scene. “That’s a challenge for Aaron because that’s a place of discomfort for him as a person,” Hovis said. Another challenge for Lipp, who is a full-time student at Chapman, is the time commitment. He is basically on stage for the entire play. “Yes, I’m going to be exhausted and tired,” Lipp said. “But I also don’t have to leave the stage and go in and out of character. I find that challenging.” Lipp said he hopes to continue performing in theater productions after he graduates because acting his his outlet. “It’s a way to say whatever I want to say emotionally and physically through the words and actions of another character,' Lipp said. Lipp hopes audience members will feel different at the end of the play's 2-1/2 hours: “I want people to just care more about others around them.” Hovis said he hopes “Curious Incident' will not only entertain audiences but also open up people's minds. “It’s really about everyone who is navigating spaces in between people that don’t quite look like us or don’t sound like us,' Hovis said. When: 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 22 Where: Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim Suitability: The play contains strong language and depicts violent behavior and domestic violence; lighting, video and sound effects may be intense for a person with sensory sensitivities. Tickets: $36-$39 Phone: (888) 455-4212 Online: chancetheater.com Walker writes for the Southern California News Group.

