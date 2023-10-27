How a Lawsuit Against John Carpenter Led to ‘Halloween II'

The Big Picture John Carpenter's Halloween changed the face of horror when it came out in 1978. Even most non-horror fans are aware of that. Michael Myers continuing to get back up after a brutal fight, as well as all the tropes of Final Girls and jump scares might seem predictable now, but in 1978, it wasn't anything we were used to. Halloween wasn't the first slasher, but it's the one which set the rules for the subgenre that then took over the '80s.

John Carpenter Wanted To Make 'The Fog' After 'Halloween' In the documentary The Nightmare Isn't Over: The Making of Halloween II, executive producer Irwin Yablans talked about his desire to make a sequel to Halloween, since the film not only received glowing reviews (a rarity for a slasher), but made a very impressive $47 million in the U.S. alone on just a $325,000 budget.

Yablans respected that, and when Carpenter told him he wanted his next picture to be The Fog, the producer was fine with it. "I said, sure, let's do Fog. We'll do Fog first, then we'll talk Halloween II. And we agreed to do that." That sounded reasonable from both men. The Fog was written by John Carpenter, and co-written by Debra Hill, who had also helped pen Halloween. headtopics.com

'Halloween's Irwin Yablans Sued John Carpenter To Get a Sequel Despite their arrangement, John Carpenter decided to go around it. Yablans talks in the documentary about how he accidentally created the mess. On a plane ride to Cannes, Yablans ran into a man named Bob Ramey. The two had worked together at Paramount, and Ramey was now the head of Avco Embassy Film. Yablans told Ramey about how he was going to make The Fog and Halloween II with Carpenter.

John Carpenter Hated 'Halloween II' The Fog, which came out in 1980, didn't change horror like Halloween did, or like The Thing would later do in 1982, but it was a creepy little film, filled with familiar big names like Jamie Lee Curtis, her mother Janet Leigh, Adrienne Barbeau, and Tom Atkinson. Following The Fog, Carpenter went to work on Halloween II, but not as a director this time. His job, along with Debra Hill, would only be to write the screenplay. headtopics.com

