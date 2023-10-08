How a law meant to protect pregnant women could hurt their chances of being hired

A new law aimed at protecting pregnant employees’ health and job security could result in less women being hired or promoted, according to a policy expert at a libertarian think tank.

' MISTREATMENT IN THE MATERNITY WARD? DOCTORS WEIGH IN ON A NEW CDC REPORT: 'OVERSTRETCHED HEALTH SYSTEM' While some of the accommodations may be easy for employers to implement, like allowing someone whose job involves standing to sit, Calder said 'depending on the job and the industry, it can actually be quite difficult.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'GOTV' campaigns for Black voters, Wrongful Conviction Day, Social Justice Learning InstituteFOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

Big Sur's Esalen Institute faces allegations of racism, discriminationWith one lawsuit over an alleged racist act still pending, Big Sur’s Esalen Institute faces more allegations from within the organization.

Making industrial processing more efficient and greenTrust the process: Institute of Process Engineering scientists are working toward a greener planet.

Dunc'd On: 2023-24 Season Outlooks: Dallas Mavericks with Tim Cato, Utah Jazz with David LockeDunc'd On: 2023-24 Season Outlooks: Dallas Mavericks with Tim Cato, Utah Jazz with David Locke - RealGM Wiretap

Ibram X. Kendi's 'Anti-Racist' Institute Downsizes? So What?In what Kendi called 'the hardest decision of his career,' presumably harder than labeling a majority of his countrymen as racists on the basis of their skin color, he announced that he was laying off

At Least 16 Migrants Killed, 29 Injured in a Bus Crash in Southern MexicoAt least 16 migrants from Venezuela and Haiti died early Friday in a bus crash in southern Mexico, authorities said.Mexico's National Immigration Institute originally reported 18 dead, but later lower