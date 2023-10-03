How a California-born writer unveiled the tragedy of Palestine through one grieving father

Sadly but perhaps fittingly, Nathan Thrall’s career as a journalist and the head of an NGO focused on Israeli-Palestinian relations began with a tragedy.

Thrall’s grandparents were driving home after visiting him in L.A. when his grandmother, distracted by a burst of sunlight, veered, then overcorrected and drove off the road and down an embankment. She died in the accident.

He is only living in Israel himself because his grandmother’s death “totally upended my life,” says Thrall, whose previous essay collection was “The Only Language They Understand: Forcing Compromise in Israel and Palestine.” “I was very close to my grandparents, who were Soviet emigres,” he adds. “They raised me as much as my parents.

Documents about the massacre at Deir Yassin and other possible atrocities remain classified, apparently to cover up their “unpleasant” contents.“I immediately was hooked, and when I came back I got a master’s in political science and then moved here and started working as a journalist,” he says — adding, however, that initially he was still “totally oblivious to Israeli-Palestinian history. headtopics.com

“My grandmother would be pained by my writing about this place, as my mom is,” Thrall acknowledges, explaining that like many Soviet emigres, his grandparents started as Democrats but became staunch Reaganites, attracted by” anti-Communism. “They veered very far right. And they were very pro-Israel,” he says. “It’s in the realm of emotion more than the realm of reason.

Nathan Thrall says Abed Salama “referred to me as ‘the man who makes him cry,’ but he meant it in a good way.”The book consciously avoids “black-hatted villains or saints,” portraying individual Israeli settlers as complex and thoughtful even as the movement is depicted as destructive, while also revealing a Palestinian movement stifled by bitter feuds and harsh family hierarchies.

Read more:

latimes »

Penn plans to review policies and training following controversy over Palestine Writes festivalThe university hasn’t elaborated on what that review will entail, though the school made clear it’s not about excluding controversial speakers.

East Palestine residents given green light to garden, EPA releases soil results on heels of lawsuitEPA gives East Palestine residents the green light to garden, soil results come on the heels of lawsuit filed against EPA by nonprofit

East Palestine Train DerailmentLatest updates and news on the East Palestine train derailment, its cause, impact on residents and environmental effects.

For Naperville Central's Nathan Monken, football is familyNaperville Central cornerback Nathan Monken’s many relatives in football include Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Megan Mullally & Nathan Lane On Dancing With The Sewer Boys In Dicks: The MusicalDicks is even stranger than its trailers.