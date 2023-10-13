How 91 felony charges boosted Trump’s standing in the GOP

Donald Trump on Oct. 4 at a courthouse in Manhattan during the civil trial against him. (John Taggart for The Washington Post)But he doesn’t blame Trump for skipping the event — and figures the former president is busy defending himself from indictments on“The people that don’t like him.

In March, when Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York over hush payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, a Washington Post polling average of the GOP primaries had Trump with a 14-percentage-point lead over Florida Gov..

What many in the party fear is that the indictments and civil lawsuits — along with a slew of trials in which allies and current and former advisers highlight damaging information about him on the witness stand — could damage Trump in a general election. headtopics.com

In August, Fox News anchor Bret Baier seemed to apologize to the audience at the first Republican debate for even mentioning the indictments. As the crowd booed, he urged them to quiet down so they could quickly get through the indictments part of the debate.of some oblique jabs this spring — in part because they’ve made Trump more popular with the GOP.

The former president’s team broadly views the classified documents case in Florida as the most perilous, but the confluence of indictments has allowed him to cast himself as a victim — a place where he feels politically comfortable — and raise significant amounts of money. headtopics.com

In a series of focus groups conducted by the anti-Trump Republican Accountability Project and reviewed by The Post, South Carolina voters who named someone besides Trump as their first 2024 choice became instantly defensive of Trump when asked about indictments.

“She was made to be the example,” he said. “It’s kind of like being the one kid in school and literally everybody did it, and they said, ‘Well, it’s not about them, diddo wrong?’ Well, there’s a pretty good chance it’s going to show that he did do wrong, technically. … But there’s nothing you can do about justifying the being singled out. headtopics.com

