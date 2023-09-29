How 10-year Treasurys could produce 20% returns, according to UBS

Owners of 10-year Treasury notes at recent 4.5% yields could reap up to 20% in a year if the U.S. economy falls into a recession, says UBS. Owners of 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y notes at recent yields of around 4.5% could reap up to 20% in total returns in a year if the U.S. economy stumbles into a recession, according to UBS Global Wealth Management. The key would be for U.S.
Owners of 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y notes at recent yields of around 4.5% could reap up to 20% in total returns in a year if the U.S. economy stumbles into a recession, according to UBS Global Wealth Management.
The key would be for U.S. debt to rally significantly as investors scramble for safety in the roughly $25 trillion treasury market. “U.S. yields remain well above long-term equilibrium levels, providing scope for them to fall as the macroeconomic outlook becomes more supportive for bonds,” a team led by Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a Friday client note.
Their base-case call is for the 10-year Treasury yield to fall to 3.5% in 12 months, with it easing back to 4% in an upside scenario for growth, and for the economy’s benchmark rate to tumble as low as 2.75% in a downside scenario of a U.S. recession. headtopics.