Hovland wows spectators at Ryder Cup by making a hole-in-one at a par 4. There’s a catch, though

Viktor Hovland’s best shot of the week at the Ryder Cup came a day too early. Hovland made a hole-in-one at the par-4 fifth hole in his final practice round. Europe’s Viktor Hovland smiles as he waits to putt on the 16th green during a practice round ahead of the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The Ryder Cup starts Sept.

