Houthi Missile Attack Targets Hezbollah Leader, Killing Dozens In Lebanon

The attack targeting Nasrallah killed at least 11 people and injured 108, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The damage is extensive and the official death toll is likely to rise.The U.S. said it had no prior knowledge of Israel 's strike and sought to prevent further escalation, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging Israel toThe Houthi s said they fired a missile at Israel ’s Ben Gurion Airport upon Netanyahu’s arrival today.

Following Israel's attack on southern Beirut yesterday, the department also encouraged all citizens in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available. The prime minister also sent a message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his administration:"Whoever beat us, we will beat him."

“This led us to understand that he cannot be part of the game anymore. And what we did is to conduct a very precise, intelligence-based strike against the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, to make sure that Nasrallah cannot be a decision maker anymore in the region.

"Yassin stood at the head of a department responsible for the identification of civilian and military targets, on the northern border and deep within Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.At least 11 people were killed and 108 were injured in Lebanon since Israel launched an attack on southern Beirut yesterday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

There have been no reports of casualties after the missile interception, according to the Magen David Adom, adding some were injured"on the way to a protected area." The rescue service did not clarify how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries. In the suburbs of the capital, hundreds of people can be seen walking down the streets, chanting and holding their fists in the air.IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari has announced new restrictions from Israel's Home Front Command, including a ban on gatherings of more than a thousand people across Israel.

"They’re going to try to take out as many leaders as they can, and accept huge amounts of civilian casualties in Lebanon, huge amounts of international condemnation of those civilian casualties, to just try to do as much damage to Hezbollah as possible."Vahid Salemi / AP "Prematurely celebrating the killings of Hezbollah leaders and top operational commanders, Netanyahu and his associates confuse tactical wins with strategic breakthroughs," Gerges said.

“According to the information we have, Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, would indeed have died,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement today.Iranians gather in Tehran after Friday prayers yesterday, holding posters of Hassan Nasrallah and flying Hezbollah flags during an anti-Israel rally.The demonstrations continued to today in Tehran's Palestine Square, with men holding up cell phone photos of Hassan Nasrallah.

The military said Saturday morning they were activating three battalions of reserve soldiers, after earlier sending two battalions to northern Israel earlier in the week to train for a possible ground invasion.The Israeli Broadcasting Authority says Air France, Aegean, British Airways and Iberia have cancelled flights to Israel following the IDF’s announcement that it has assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces said"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."Syria's Health Ministry dispatched a 20-ton convoy of medical aid to Lebanon this morning, delivered through the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.

