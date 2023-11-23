Houston Texans: Looking Ahead to Next Season's Schedule

Hey, I know, as Houston Texans fans, there is plenty on our plate to eat right now. For the first time since 2019, our team is relevant midway through November, and as opponent quality goes, the schedule is relatively light, compared to the rest of the league. Keep in mind, this is a light schedule for a Texans team that has proven they can beat good teams. Of the Texans' five victories this season, the Buccaneers have the worst record, at 4-5.
The Texans own head to head wins over current playoff teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints. That said, sometimes I find myself slightly exhausted stressing about this season and dreaming of what could be, and my mind drifts elsewhere. Sunday morning, my mind wandered to next season, 2024, and exactly who the Texans would be playing on next year's slate. This signature of this season's schedule is the relative weakness of the opponent gauntlet. In looking ahead to next season, it's quite the opposite, especially if the Texans finish first or second in the AFC South
