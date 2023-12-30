Houston Texans' In-Game Entertainment Team Creates Memorable Atmosphere for Fans

The Houston Texans are having a solid season and have a shot at making the playoffs. They've got a new head coach, and star rookie quarterback, and even in the midst of countless injuries, they're giving fans something to cheer about. But outside of the X's and O's, a very important part of the fan experience is the entertainment. FOX 26 sat down with the four people responsible for putting the energy in NRG stadium.

DJ's MC Beezy and Vanilla Trill, and in-stadium hosts Cecil Shorts III and Keisha Nicole, make up one of the best in-game entertainment teams in the NFL. The 75,000-seat stadium is their playground on game day. Together, they're a force to be reckoned with, creating a fun and memorable atmosphere for all of the fans, from the DJ booth, to the stands, to the sidelines. "This is all of our house, you know what I mean. It’s not just the player’s house, it’s not just the coach's house, it is our house. It is everybody in here representing the team





FOX26Houston » / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nearly 1.7 Million Texans Lose Health Insurance Amid Medicaid CutsNearly 1.7 million Texans have lost their health insurance — the largest number of people any state has removed — in the months since Texas began peeling people from Medicaid as part of the post-pandemic “unwinding.” Around 65% of these removals occurred because of procedural reasons, according to the state.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Brothers Working on Toll Road Construction in HoustonBrothers Alejandro and Juan Simental are working on the construction of a new toll road in Houston, Texas. They are part of a crew employed by Choctaw Erectors, a steel construction company subcontracted for the project. The brothers work long and demanding shifts, often overnight, seven days a week.

Source: TexasObserver - 🏆 242. / 63 Read more »

Houston Runoff Elections See Unusual Republican TurnoutMore Republicans than usual are turning out for the mayoral and council runoffs in Houston, according to a political science lecturer. This higher conservative voter turnout could potentially impact certain races and candidates.

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

49ers' 1993 loss to Oilers reminiscent of Monday's Ravens gameThe San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Houston Oilers in 1993 is reminiscent of their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Officiating Steals Spotlight Again in Chiefs GameTravis Kelce and Kadarius Toney had combined to make the play of the season to give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead when the celebration quickly turned to silence.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

21 Years After Penelope Chilvers Created Her Design Brand It Remains A Global Favorite With Fans In The Royal FamilyLove was one of the first words Layton Greene belted to her mother on a sunny afternoon while she and her cousins were pretending they were on American Idol. It was Greene’s idea to play a game that was familiar to the family, yet something during this iteration of the game would strike a different chord: Greene’s voice.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »