Houston stuns West Virginia on 'incredible' last-second Hail Mary

After West Virginia thinks they sealed the game on a touchdown on 4th down with 22 seconds remaining, Houston responds with a 49-yard Hail Mary to steal the win. (2:36)

Smith finished 21 of 27 for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He threw a Hail Mary from midfield, the ball was tipped at the goal line and Johnson caught it to end the game. "We practiced that, and we always have a guy who is ready for the tip," Smith said."We just executed that."

Smith, who completed his final 16 passes, also ran for a touchdown as Houston (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) earned its first Big 12 win. "Donovan Smith came alive at the end of the second quarter and had a great drive for a touchdown and then a great second half," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said."The kid is turning into a really good player.""We played all four quarters," Holgorsen said."I don't know how that happened at the end. I guess the football gods were on our side today. headtopics.com

"We didn't lose the game on the last play of the game," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said."We had multiple chances to win the game, but we didn't do it. I'm not very pleased with how we played in two out of three phases. Defensively and on special teams, we did not play good enough.

Houston: The Cougars offense struggled to stay on the field, converting 3-of-9 third downs. ... Houston scored a second half touchdown for the first time in conference play after not scoring in the second half against TCU or Texas Tech in their first two conference games. ... Houston scored on four of their six second half drives, and Smith did not have an incompletion in the second half. headtopics.com

