Houston's Dominance Under Kelvin Sampson

There was a moment during the NCAA Tournament, when top-seeded Houston was well on its way to a 40-point rout of No. 16 seed Longwood, that helps to capture why the Cougars have become so dominant under Kelvin Sampson . It was late in the game, and Mylik Wilson was late closing out on the Lancers' DA Houston , who buried a 3-pointer over him. “They were up 30,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich recalled, “and I thought DA barely got the shot off.

And Sampson's screaming at Wilson like that's an emergency. 'Get out there!' It's like, damn. I thought he was out there." That's the way Sampson coaches, demanding excellence no matter the score or time left in the game. And the results speak for themselves: Houston during which All-American guard Jamal Shead hurt his ankle, allowed Sampson to narrowly edge UConn's Dan Hurley for his second Associated Press Coach of the Year award, which was announced Friday.

Houston NCAA Tournament Kelvin Sampson Dominant Coaching Performance

