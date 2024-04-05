Houston's Dominance in NCAA Tournament Reflects Coach Sampson's Demanding Style

There was a moment during the NCAA Tournament, when top-seeded Houston was well on its way to a 40-point rout of No. 16 seed Longwood, that helps to capture why the Cougars have become so dominant under Kelvin Sampson . It was late in the game, and Mylik Wilson was late closing out on the Lancers' DA Houston , who buried a 3-pointer over him. 'They were up 30,' Longwood coach Griff Aldrich recalled, 'and I thought DA barely got the shot off.

And Sampson's screaming at Wilson like that's an emergency. 'Get out there!' It's like, damn. I thought he was out there.' That's the way Sampson coaches, demanding excellence no matter the score or time left in the game. And the results speak for themselves: Houston won the Big 12 regular-season title in its first year in the league, earned a No. 1 seed in the tournament for the second straight year, and advanced through the opening weekend for the fifth time in a row

Houston NCAA Tournament Dominance Kelvin Sampson Coaching Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brady, Presbyterian women win Big South Tournament, earn program's first NCAA Tournament berthBryanna Brady scored 21 points to help No. 5 seed Presbyterian beat Radford 60-37 to win the Big South Conference Tournament and clinch at automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Washington State's NCAA Tournament Berth Secure, But Winning Pac-12 Tournament Not EssentialWashington State's basketball team has already secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament, making winning the Pac-12 tournament unnecessary for their financial benefit. The team's seed in the tournament is still unknown and will impact their chances of success. However, losing in the Pac-12 tournament could benefit another team by boosting their chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Oregon beats Colorado 75-68 for final Pac-12 Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berthN’Faly Dante, playing with a bruised tailbone, made all 12 of his shots and scored 25 points, and Oregon secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Colorado 75-68 on Saturday night to end the Pac-12 Conference era.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

UCSD relishes 'tournament setting' of CBI in final year before NCAA Tournament eligibility beginsTritons will make their Division I postseason debut on Saturday against No. 15 Chicago State in a first-round CBI matchup in Daytona Beach

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Houston Cougars and Longwood Lancers square off in the first round of NCAA TournamentThe No. 2 Houston Cougars square off against the Longwood Lancers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Friday's matchup is the first this season between the teams. Houston is 17-4 against the Big 12, and Longwood is 9-10 against the Big South.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

How to watch Texas A&M-Houston in NCAA Tournament's second roundTexas A&M takes the court after a dominant 98-83 victory over Nebraska in the first round Friday.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »