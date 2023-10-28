Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs FREE LIVE STREAM (10/27/23): Watch Victor Wembanyama online

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after a basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sarah Phipps)AN ANTONIO (AP) — The Victor Wembanyama era is underway in San Antonio.

“He’s going to be amazing, he already is,” Dallas All-Star Luka Doncic said. “The size obviously (stands out), like everybody talks. The way he moves for (7-foot-3), he moves incredible. He moves like a point guard almost. It’s pretty amazing to see.”

Wembanyama was forced to exit after picking up his fourth foul with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter on a touch foul while attempting to set a pick on Derrick Jones Jr. The Mavericks took their first lead 37 seconds later at 73-72. headtopics.com

Wembanyama was limited to only four field goal attempts in the first half, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort. He continually ran down the court asking for the ball against smaller defenders, but his teammates did not see him.

Wembanyama played pro basketball in France before being drafted. His first game in the NBA had the world watching. Wembanyama drew the undivided attention of fans and media filling the lower bowl of the Frost Bank Center while simply practicing free throws before the Wednesday opener. headtopics.com

Wembanyama’s presence has energized San Antonio’s fanbase unlike any time in the franchise’s history. San Antonio received more than 200 media credential requests from eight countries, rivaling the interest shown during the NBA Finals.

