Houston Rockets' Tari Eason's Attempt to Troll Warriors Backfires

The NBA play-in tournament took a big hit on Thursday night as the Houston Rockets lost 133-110 against the Golden State Warriors . Rockets forward Tari Eason , who has been sidelined with an injury since January, tried to stir up a rivalry with the Warriors by wearing a t-shirt that read 'Warriors Come Out to Play.' However, his team lost by 23 points on their home court. This comes after Eason had previously challenged the Warriors in a social media video.

Despite the effort, Houston was unable to improve their postseason position against Golden State

NBA Play-In Tournament Houston Rockets Tari Eason Golden State Warriors Rivalry T-Shirt Social Media Video

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Houston Rockets Are Closing In On the Golden State WarriorsStephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors are in serious danger of missing the playoffs.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

2024 NBA Power Rankings: Rockets and Pelicans putting Warriors, Clippers on noticeThe Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans are doing their best to shakeup the Western Conference playoff picture with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Stage set for Warriors-Rockets matchup with major play-in ramificationsA win would essentially end Houston’s season and secure a spot in the play-in round for Golden State.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Kurtenbach: Once the best rivalry in the NBA, Warriors-Rockets begins a new, strange chapterCan one big game spark some long-lost feelings of hate?

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Warriors vs Rockets Predictions, Picks, and Odds for Tonight’s NBA GameNBA predictions, picks, and odds for the Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets on 4-4. NBA best bets and same-game parlay analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Why Jonathan Kuminga was scratched from big Warriors-Rockets matchupKuminga missed his fifth straight game.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »