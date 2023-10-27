Houston murder suspect Montavius Terrell Wright accused of trying to escape from custody

A man accused of shooting and killing his supervisor at a Houston office building last year is now facing a new charge for allegedly trying to escape from custody.

Court records show Montavius Terrell Wright, 28, is facing a felony escape charge for an incident at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Wednesday.According to court documents, Wright allegedly found and changed into civilian clothes on the secured side of the joint processing center and then waited by an exit door to escape.

Court documents allege Wright tried to escape when someone went out the door, but it closed and locked before he was able to exit the building. FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV! headtopics.com

Wright is also charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Doran Kelly, 48, his supervisor, on March 16, 2022, at an office building in Houston’s Greenway Plaza.There was a massive law enforcement response as SWAT and officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect. Wright was later located in his vehicle at his residential building in Downtown Houston and taken into custody. Wright was released on bond for the murder charge in April 2022.

