Houston Mayor Unveils Repair Initiative to Fix Inaccurate Water Bills

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced a repair initiative to fix inaccurate water bills for thousands of customers. The city's water system and billing have been broken for years, with many residential usage sensors malfunctioning.

The mayor plans to replace all broken meters by the end of December, four years ahead of schedule, at a cost of $35 million. In the meantime, residents will be charged based on their 36-month water usage average or 3,000 gallons per month for new customers.

