Houston man charged with murdering wife after 911 operator recalled hearing gunshot during her call

Houston police arrested a suspect following hours of SWAT negotiations who allegedly shot and killed his wife while their 3-year-old was in the home. said James Paul Anderson, 37, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at 4311 Vista Ridge Drive in Humble at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. The female victim reportedly called 911 during the incident.

"Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the residence at the above address and were advised a female inside the home called 911 stating her husband was threatening to shoot her. The call-taker reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the woman," said HPD Homicide Division Detectives L. Brooks and C. Davidson.

The statement continued,"Officers arrived and asked for the husband to step outside the house. He refused to do so, but allowed the couple’s son, 3, to exit the house." James Paul Anderson, 37, is charged with murder in the 208th State District Court.The Houston Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation and SWAT teams responded to the home and the suspect surrendered after several hours of negotiations. headtopics.com

Once the officers made entry into the home, they found the suspect’s wife, 34, unresponsive with a