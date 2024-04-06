Houston Life Celebrates National Ramen Day with Crawfish Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

To celebrate National Ramen Day , Houston Life 's Melanie Camp takes a lucky KPRC 2 Insider and her friend to try the limited edition crawfish ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Montrose . The dish, called ' The Crawmen ,' is a Cajun-spiced combination of crawfish, andouille sausage , bayou butter , and a succotash of corn in a crawfish tonkotsu broth .

The group also gets a behind-the-scenes look at how Ramen Tatsu-Ya makes their special ramen.

Houston Life National Ramen Day Crawfish Ramen Ramen Tatsu-Ya Montrose The Crawmen Cajun-Spiced Andouille Sausage Bayou Butter Succotash Corn Crawfish Tonkotsu Broth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ko Ryu Ramen in Torrance keeps things spicy for SoCal ramen loversThink you're a master at eating spicy ramen? The popular ramen spot in Torrance definitely likes to heat things up!

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Review: Akahoshi Ramen, beautiful bowls by Ramen Lord in Logan SquareOpen since late last fall, there still seems to be a perpetual line outside. It’s a measure of the reputation within.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Several San Diego County ramen restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 Ramen Spots in California'Jermaine Ong is a Digital Content Producer at ABC 10News/KGTV in San Diego.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Ramen Hajime Ranks No. 3 on Yelp's Top 100 Ramen List in Bay Area and Northern CaliforniaA Santa Clara restaurant, Ramen Hajime, has ranked No. 3 on Yelp's Top 100 list for ramen in the Bay Area and Northern California. The restaurant was founded by ramen master Hajime Kitayama and is known for its signature Meat Meat Meat Ramen. California has the second-highest number of ramen searches in the country, with Los Angeles and San Francisco being the top two cities for ramen enthusiasts.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Ramen Returns for a Limited TimeHere's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Monday, March 25 Anti Burger Club at burger-chan Chef Willet Feng invites guests to his tenth Anti Burger Club, along with chef Stephen Perez at burger-chan, 5353 West Alabama. The special dinner will feature itameshi, or Italian food with Japanese touches—think...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

From floats to ramen to pizza, Flamin' Hot Cheetos foods dominate the Houston rodeo carnivalThis year, Eva Longoria's movie 'Flamin' Hot' is Oscar-nominated, and we knew just the place to go to find all things 'flamin' hot' in H-Town! Cheese pickle pizza might sound weird, but don't knock it until you try it!

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »