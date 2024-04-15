Houston Judge Confronts Child Murderer Brian Coulter

‘I hope those 3 boys haunt you’ Houston Judge tells child murderer Brian Coulter who killed girlfriend’s 8-year-old son ‘I hope those 3 boys haunt you’ Houston Judge tells child murderer Brian Coulter who killed girlfriend’s 8-year-old son

Judge Kelli Johnson told 34-year-old Coulter what he did to 8-year-old Kendrick Lee and his three brothers has haunted her mind and interrupted her safe space. Coulter’s accused of killing Kendrick Lee and letting his body decompose for nearly a year. Prosecutors also framed Coulter as a spiteful, jealous and angry man in Monday’s closing arguments.

Houston Judge Child Murderer Brian Coulter Girlfriend 8-Year-Old Son Traumatize Brothers

