Houston County High School Football Coach Resigns

Houston County High School is searching for a new head football coach as Jake Allen resigns from his position. Allen, who also served as the school's athletic director and head track and field coach , had a 7-13 record in his two seasons with the Lions.

He spent previous years as an assistant coach and returned to Columbia in 2022.

