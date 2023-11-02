Houston baker makes thousands of gingerbread houses for holidays

Once Halloween is over, attention will quickly shift to the holidays but a small bakery in Houston is already there. FOX 26 Business Tom Zizka says they've been busy building a holiday tradition., the staff is busy every day creating baked delights for hotels and others who order them. But, as the year winds to a close, there's an added attraction to the workload. "I say we have a full-time job and gingerbread is our hobby," laughs Elvira Schaefer.
As a commercial and wholesale bakery, Roland supplies gingerbread houses for area grocery stores and organizations, making about eight thousand of them every year. It starts with a dough, made with a unique set of spices and up to 60% honey, that ferments for more than a week. Then it's rolled out into sheets; cut into shapes, for the houses; baked; then assembled, one by one, by hand.
Once finished and packaged, they'll go off to grocery stores and organizations, with a decoration kit, where people can have a lot of fun, being festive. Sooner, or later, someone will bite into one and Gerhard Schaefer says that's where his old-world recipe really shines. "It's very, very enjoyable when people see something different, that they've never had before and say, ‘Oh, this is different’," he says.
