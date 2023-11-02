Houston baker makes thousands of gingerbread houses for holidays

Once Halloween is over, attention will quickly shift to the holidays but a small bakery in Houston is already there. FOX 26 Business Tom Zizka says they've been busy building a holiday tradition., the staff is busy every day creating baked delights for hotels and others who order them. But, as the year winds to a close, there's an added attraction to the workload. "I say we have a full-time job and gingerbread is our hobby," laughs Elvira Schaefer.

As a commercial and wholesale bakery, Roland supplies gingerbread houses for area grocery stores and organizations, making about eight thousand of them every year. It starts with a dough, made with a unique set of spices and up to 60% honey, that ferments for more than a week. Then it's rolled out into sheets; cut into shapes, for the houses; baked; then assembled, one by one, by hand.

Once finished and packaged, they'll go off to grocery stores and organizations, with a decoration kit, where people can have a lot of fun, being festive. Sooner, or later, someone will bite into one and Gerhard Schaefer says that's where his old-world recipe really shines. "It's very, very enjoyable when people see something different, that they've never had before and say, ‘Oh, this is different’," he says.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX26HOUSTON »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KPRC2: PHOTOS: Houston NICU babies dressed up for fall, HalloweenEvery year, the Child Life and Expressive Therapies team at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital takes fall and Halloween photos of its littlest NICU patients. This year is the first time that we actually got some behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot to accompany the photos.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕

KHOU: Tiny NICU trick-or-treaters at Houston hospitals get in Halloween spiritThe video and photos from Children's Memorial Hermann and Texas Children's Hospital are guaranteed to make your heart smile!

Source: KHOU | Read more ⮕

KPRC2: The Black Lagoon at Two Headed Dog is just the Place to Enjoy Spirits (in your cocktails) this HalloweenVisit Two Headed Dog at 3100 Fannin Street, Houston for creepy themed Halloween cocktails

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕

FOX26HOUSTON: Houston shooting on Halloween night injures teen on WoolworthA teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Halloween night in the 1100 block of Woolworth in northeast Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Halloween 2023 Streaming Guide: How to Watch 'Beetlejuice,' 'Haunted Mansion,' 'Casper,' 'Halloween' and MoreWe've found the best Halloween flicks—both family friendly and nightmare inducing.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

WTVYNEWS4: News4's Halloween fun and viewer Halloween picturesOur crew got in on the fun on the spookiest day of the year, and so did many of our Wiregrass viewers!

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more ⮕