Houston Astros win ALDS against Minnesota Twins, will face Texas Rangers in ALCS

are heading to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series in four games.

The Astros advanced to their seventh straight ALCS to face the Texas Rangers. Dates and times have not yet been announced by Major League Baseball. In the top of the first inning, Jose Altuve grounded to Twins shortstop Carlos Correa who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman flew out to center field. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field. It's a one-two-three inning.

McCormick steps in and hits a line drive that bounced off Ryan, and Correa fell to the ground to make the play but wasn't able to fully complete the throw to first base. Pena steps in and grounds out to end the inning. On to the bottom of the second inning, score tied 1-1. In the bottom of the second inning, Carlos Correa was called out on strikes while Ryan Jeffers struck out swinging. headtopics.com

The next batter, Michael Brantley flies out to right field. And with that the Twins are going to the bullpen. Chris Paddack will be replacing Caleb Thielbar as pitcher for the Twins. Chas McCormick steps in and gets a base hit through the hole in the left infield. Jeremy Pena steps in and flies out to deep right field. Astros lead 3-1 going to the bottom of the fourth.

The next batter, Max Kepler flies out to right center field. Carlos Correa steps in and flies out to deep center field. Moving to the top of the fifth, Astros still lead 3-1. In the top of the fifth inning, Martin Maldonado steps in and strikes out swinging. Altuve once again grounds to Carlos Correa, who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman struck out looking. Astros lead remains 3-1. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins scoreThe Houston Astros travel to Minnesota to take on the Twins in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series.

ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins ScoreIt's a big game tonight for the Astros who can clinch another ALDS on their way to a Texas-sized ALCS.

Astros ALDS: Game 4 against Minnesota Twins moves to primetimeHeads up, Astros fans! The start time for Game Four of the American League Division Series has changed.

ALDS Game 4: Jose Urquidy starts for Houston in potential series-clincher vs. MinnesotaHow will the Astros follow up a dominant nine-run performance? 'Stros fans will find out Wednesday afternoon.

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins Line MovementHouston Astros vs Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins - October 10, 2023As series shifts to Minnesota, Astros look for a Game 3 win to reclaim home-field advantage