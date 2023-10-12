Houston Astros win ALDS against Minnesota Twins, will face Texas Rangers in ALCS

are heading to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series in four games.
The Astros advanced to their seventh straight ALCS to face the Texas Rangers. Dates and times have not yet been announced by Major League Baseball. In the top of the first inning, Jose Altuve grounded to Twins shortstop Carlos Correa who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman flew out to center field. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field. It's a one-two-three inning.
McCormick steps in and hits a line drive that bounced off Ryan, and Correa fell to the ground to make the play but wasn't able to fully complete the throw to first base. Pena steps in and grounds out to end the inning. On to the bottom of the second inning, score tied 1-1. In the bottom of the second inning, Carlos Correa was called out on strikes while Ryan Jeffers struck out swinging.
The next batter, Michael Brantley flies out to right field. And with that the Twins are going to the bullpen. Chris Paddack will be replacing Caleb Thielbar as pitcher for the Twins. Chas McCormick steps in and gets a base hit through the hole in the left infield. Jeremy Pena steps in and flies out to deep right field. Astros lead 3-1 going to the bottom of the fourth.
The next batter, Max Kepler flies out to right center field. Carlos Correa steps in and flies out to deep center field. Moving to the top of the fifth, Astros still lead 3-1. In the top of the fifth inning, Martin Maldonado steps in and strikes out swinging. Altuve once again grounds to Carlos Correa, who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman struck out looking. Astros lead remains 3-1.