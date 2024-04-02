Houston Astros Secure First Win with Dominant Performance

After starting the year 0-4, the Houston Astros notched their first win Monday night in dominant fashion, beating Toronto 10-0. Starting pitcher Ronel Blanco threw a no-hitter, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The entire defense deserves credit for their performance, with Jose Abreu making a spectacular play in the ninth inning.

