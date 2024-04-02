Houston Astros Pitcher Ronel Blanco Throws No-Hitter

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco celebrates after throwing a no-hitter in a baseball game Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston. The 30-year-old, who didn't play in the majors until he was 28, was making just his eighth start. Blanco threw his first no-hitter in just his eighth start. According to the Associated Press, Blanco threw 105 pitches, averaging 93.6 mph with 31 fastballs and also throwing 36 changeups, 34 sliders and four curveballs.

Blanco’s no-hitter Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays was the 17th overall for the Astros including the postseason. According to the AP, the no-hitter was the first in the majors since Philadelphia’s Michael Lorenzen threw one against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 9 of last year

