Houston-area teams compete in UIL football playoffs

The field has narrowed, and the stakes are getting higher. Only 39 Houston -area teams remain alive in the UIL football playoffs after the first round. There are some marquee showdowns on the schedule this week, including a battle between state-ranked teams Lamar and Ridge Point. Which district champion will see its lengthy winning streak come to an end? Then there’s Katy vs. Cy-Fair — two traditional powers going head to head.

Which side will prevail? Can Willis keep its historic campaign rolling against a talented Tomball Memorial team? We will soon find out. Friday’s games to watch The Woodlands (8-3) vs. Klein Collins (10-1) | Region II-6A Division I7 p.m. at Woodforest Bank Stadium For the second consecutive year, The Woodlands welcomes a Klein ISD program to its home field in the area round. The Highlanders defeated Klein Cain to advance to the regional quarterfinals last season. The Woodlands and No. 22 state-ranked Klein Collins are familiar with each other. The Tigers and Highlanders met in 2018 and 2019 as district opponents, and Klein Collins won a pair of close contest





Read more: HOUSTONCHRON » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REDMAGDAİLY: Exciting Beauty Advent Calendars for ChristmasDiscover the best beauty advent calendars for Christmas and get ahead with your present buying. Buy now before they sell out!

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

ENGADGET: Ableton Unveils Live 12 with Exciting New FeaturesAbleton announces the release of Live 12, the next version of its popular digital audio workstation (DAW), with new instruments, effects, and tools.

Source: engadget | Read more »

SHEKNOWS: Exciting Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements for 2022A few of 2022’s most exciting pregnancy announcements included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bringing the world to tears with the news of their rainbow baby, Keke Palmer surprising everyone by debuting her baby bump while hosting an episode of, and Hilary Swank announcing she’s due with twins. All of these celebrity babies are to arrive in 2023, and we of course expect many more to be announced and make their way earthside as the year goes on!

Source: SheKnows | Read more »

AUTOCAR: The Most Advanced and Exciting Fourth Generation AtomThe fourth generation Atom is the most advanced and exciting yet, with unrivalled handling delicacy, tactile involvement, and responsiveness. It brings performance that is orders of magnitude higher than the on paper power outputs would suggest.

Source: autocar | Read more »

KPRC2: Controversial 'Porsche Partnership' Uncovered in Houston Mayor's OfficeInvestigation reveals a questionable partnership between a former city official and a local businessman involving the purchase of a luxury car and potential conflicts of interest.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

DOTHANEAGLE: Houston Academy Ends Playoff Drought with Dominating WinHouston Academy earns their first state playoff win in 13 years with a dominating victory over Alabama Christian. Head coach Eddie Brundidge celebrates his first playoff win in his coaching career.

Source: dothaneagle | Read more »