Houston area organization on a mission to increase voter turnout among young Latinos

Those who’ve been tracking voter turnout for years in a predominantly Hispanic community on Houston’s east side say they’re noticing a troubling trend. Voter turnout may not be hitting the historic highs.

“To get people to be aware of our issues and what we have to do, and the first thing we have to do is vote. I’m going to go out there and knock on their door and try to put a little anger and fear into them, and hopefully, that will even motivate a couple of them to vote,” Porras said.

“The data actually shows a growth in the Hispanic turnout when the Hispanic community is compelled to go out and vote. If they’re motivated to go out and vote for a reason,” DeLeon said. “I always say that what we need to start doing is educating people to understand that when there’s an election year, electing folks who are going to sit around the table and determine how the taxes that you contribute at every level of government are going to be spent,” DeLeon said. headtopics.com

“Fifty-five percent are comprised of millennials and Gen Zs. So, if the Hispanic vote is to increase, this group is very important to that objective,” DeLeon said.

United States Headlines Read more: KPRC2 »

Houston area is waking up to cold temperaturesVisit Click2Houston.com for breaking news in Houston, Texas from KPRC. Houston, Texas breaking news, headlines, weather, and sports. The latest local Houston, Texas news and more from NBC TV's local affiliate in Houston, Texas, KPRC - Houston's Channel 2. Read more ⮕

Ken Paxton securities fraud charges: Houston court hearing on MondayA court hearing is scheduled Monday in Houston related to securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Read more ⮕

Houston murder suspect Cory Madison Kellett, 29, arrested in ColoradoCory Madison Kellett, 29, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the deadly incident on Sept. 28 on Garden Oaks Drive in Houston. Read more ⮕

Houston Academy rolls past rival Providence ChristianThe 2023/24 NBA season is upon us and who better to preview the action than the stars of the league? This season also features a new In-Season Tournament, which should provide fans with a new viewing experience. Read more ⮕

Police searching for teen accused of shooting passenger on METRO bus in SW HoustonInvestigators said the series of events started when a teenager, who was intoxicated, was wakened by a METRO bus driver and became aggressive, prompting another passenger to step in. Read more ⮕

Houston will get into the spirit with 2 Dia de los Muertos paradesOver the next two weekends, thousands will gather to celebrate love and honor our beloved with parades and festivals in Downtown Houston and the East End for Dia de los Muertos. Read more ⮕