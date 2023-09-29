Houston-area development has become a right-wing lightning rod on immigration

After conservative media portrayed the Colony Ridge development north of Houston as a haven for illegal immigrants, Gov. Greg Abbott said the upcoming special legislative session will look into the issue. That has not curbed growing interest from state GOP leaders. Attorney General Ken Paxton has said his office is looking into Colony Ridge, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick toured the development by air Monday.

Patrick also spoke with Harris and said it is clear “they do not have enough manpower to patrol this area, which has grown at an unprecedented speed.”

The development, located in rural Liberty County about 30 miles north of Houston, is comprised of multiple subdivisions. According to a column that Patrick wrote after his fly-over, the developer told Patrick that the development covers nearly 33,000 acres and is home to about 10,000 people.

Last weekend, the State Republican Executive Committee, the governing body of the Texas GOP, passed a resolution calling for action on Colony Ridge, including legislation to “prevent further settlement of illegal aliens” there. headtopics.com

The upcoming special session is expected to start in mid-October, though Abbott has not released the exact date or agenda yet.

