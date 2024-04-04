Houston Academy Softball Team Dominates Andalusia with Perfect Game

Houston Academy pitcher Braya Hodges pitched a five-inning perfect game and the Houston Academy offense scored 10 runs in the first two innings to spark a 12-0 win at Andalusia in high school softball action. Hodges struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced with the other three Bulldog hitters all grounding out.

Offensively for HA, Emily Adams had three singles and one run batted in, while Jadyn Rausch had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs, and Mary Suzan Aman had two hits, one a double. Ansleigh Smith, Hodges and Mallory Magrino added a hit and RBI each. Abbeville Christian 14, Chambers Academy 11: Abbeville Christian scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to overtake a one-run deficit and earn a 14-11 win in an AISA Class AA, Region 1, Area 1 contest in LaFayette on Wednesday. Hope Kennedy, Alli Kate Causey and Anna Grace Blalock all had three hits each

