Houston Academy's Ansleigh Smith Defies Odds, Signs with University of South Alabama

On the surface, Houston Academy’s Ansleigh Smith, listed at 5-foot-5, 131 pounds in a December 2022 physical, would seem to be too small to be a catcher for a Division-I college softball team. The Raider standout, though, has defied the odds. Smith signed last week to play for the University of South Alabama Jaguars. “I have never thought of myself as, ‘Ah, I am too small. I can’t do it,'’’ Smith said Wednesday during a signing ceremony at the Houston Academy campus.

“I have always had this larger than life personality. I am the most competitive person that you have ever met. I absolutely love anything competitive.” She added, “Anything I am going to do, I am going to do my best in it. You have to have the positive mindset of, ‘I am capable of everything that everyone does.’” The Raider senior said the goal of playing in college softball also drove in to her to excel as a catcher. People are also reading… “It came along with me wanting to achieve this goal,” Smith sai

