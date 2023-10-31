Housing Affordability Hits 39-Year Low, Government Vows Action

Housing affordability hit a 39-year low this year, and the federal government says it’s determined to do something about that. Rising mortgage rates and home prices have made it a lot more expensive to buy a home. For a typical household, buying a median-priced home entails spending nearly 41% of their income just to cover the monthly principal and interest payments, up from a historical average of less than 25%, according to data from Intercontinental Exchange. The 30-year was averaging at 7.

61% as of November 10, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday. The median national list price was $425,00 in September, according to Realtor.co

