House to vote on 45-day funding extension to stave off government shutdown

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced he'll try to push through a 45-day bill to fund the government to avert government shutdown. "The House is going to act so government will not shut down," McCarthy said, after an early-morning meeting with the Republican conference Saturday.

"We will put a clean funding, stopgap on the floor to keep government open for 45 days for the House and Senate to get their work done."

He told reporters that it would give lawmakers more time to finish work on individual appropriations bills. The measure does not contain funding for Ukraine that was sought by Democrats but opposed by many Republicans. It does, however, include spending for disaster relief.

"Knowing what transpired through the summer — the disasters in Florida, the horrendous fire in Hawaii and also disasters in California and Vermont — we will put the supplemental portion that the president asks for in disaster there, too," McCarthy said. headtopics.com

The House was preparing for a quick vote Saturday on the plan. "Our options are slipping away every minute," said one senior Republican, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, as he left the private session at the Capitol.federal workers

