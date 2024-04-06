House to Consider Reauthorization of Surveillance Program

The House is set to consider a bill that would reauthorize a surveillance program known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act . The program is set to expire on April 19. The bill aims to preserve the critical aspects of the spy program while including guardrails to address privacy concerns .

The passage of the bill is uncertain due to political alliances and resistance from civil liberties advocates.

