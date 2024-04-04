House Subcommittee Chairwoman Calls on President Biden to Address Concerns over Grants for Undocumented Immigrants

The chairwoman of the House Subcommittee on Healthcare and Financial Services demanded President Joe Biden address concerns regarding grants provided by the Refugee Resettlement Office . She questions whether the administration is distributing funds to provide housing assistance to undocumented immigrants, which she believes is detrimental to American communities and social services . Rep.

McClain specifically criticizes the program that offers asylum seekers up to $500 worth of rental assistance each month, arguing that it burdens Americans with increased taxes as encounters at the southern border rise

