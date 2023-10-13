House speakership stalled as Scalise withdraws from race

After Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) left the room, lawmakers remained to discuss the next steps, with many overwhelmingly saying they must unite for the sake of the country. But as one member pointed out, that means different things to many people. While Rep.

First, Republicans will try again to amend their conference rules and raise the threshold to elect a speaker from a simple majority to 217, the number necessary to win on the House floor.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

These House Republicans say they won't vote for Steve Scalise as House speakerHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise, selected by his party to be House speaker, can only afford to lose four Republican votes in the House floor election.

As House speaker, Steve Scalise would favor Republicans over factsJarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MSNBC Daily.

Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect himHouse Republicans are meeting in private on Capitol Hill as they try to choose a new...

Why Steve Scalise's nomination to be the new House Speaker won't help Republicans governHayes Brown is a writer and editor for MSNBC Daily, where he helps frame the news of the day for readers. He was previously at BuzzFeed News and holds a degree in international relations from Michigan State University.

Speaker vote: Scalise and House Republicans could be facing another floor fiascoBrady Knox is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner with a particular focus on Russia, Eastern Europe, and foreign affairs. Hailing from Pittsburgh, he graduated from Miami University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian studies and political science. He was in St.

Republicans tap Steve Scalise as pick for next House speakerIsrael rave attack survivor says she hid under dead bodies for 7 hours