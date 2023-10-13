House speakership stalled as Scalise withdraws from race

After Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) left the room, lawmakers remained to discuss the next steps, with many overwhelmingly saying they must unite for the sake of the country. But as one member pointed out, that means different things to many people. While Rep.
First, Republicans will try again to amend their conference rules and raise the threshold to elect a speaker from a simple majority to 217, the number necessary to win on the House floor.
Why Steve Scalise's nomination to be the new House Speaker won't help Republicans govern